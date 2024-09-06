Security is everyone’s responsibility, GOC says

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division of Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen Faruk Mijinyawa, on Friday said security remained everyone’s responsibility.

By Raji Rasak

Mijinyawa said this when he visited the Traditional Ruler (Akran) of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, during his one-day working visit to the military formations in Badagry.

According to the GOC, it is not only Police, Military or Department of State Service that are responsible for security, it’s everyone’s business.

“I am very happy that this great and historic palace has realised this, and is working together to ensure that Badagry is very safe.

“I want to plead with your royal majesty to please keep the spirit going.

“We are very happy with you and with the palace, and we have come to convey our gratitude with the army staff and appreciate the palace for its working cooperation with the military and other agencies.

“I am sure with the good work of this palace and its transparent works with other security agencies, whatever threat comes up here, we are going to be able to arrest it in good time.

“I must thank his Royal Majesty and all the chiefs here, because throughout the #EndBadGovernance period, there was peace within Badagry.

“My main concern is the border but whenever I ask the commanding officers in Badagry, they assure me that there is no problem.

“This is a very historic palace, a kingdom that has a long rich history,” the army chief said.The GOC of 81 Division of Nigerian Army in a group photograph with officers wives during his one-day visit to formations in Badagry.

The GOC expressed appreciation to the Akran for fostering an environment conducive for maintenance of peace and tranquility.

He said that the security agencies in the local government drew inspiration from the exemplary leadership demonstrated by the palace.

Responding, Chief Tunde Giro, the Depegan of Badagry Kingdom, who spoke on behalf of the Akran, said the palace was collaborating with two military formations in Badagry.

He noted the deployment of army personnel to the roundabout during the protest to preempt potential disruptions and emphasised their ongoing presence to ensure continued peace.

Giro advocated for increased provision of patrol vehicles by the GOC to bolster security efforts at the two formations.He concluded by extending prayers for the GOC’s safe return to his office and conveyed well wishes for success in his career.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the GOC had earlier addressed soldiers at 243 Battalion in Ibereko and 15 Field Engineering Regiment, Topo Badagry.

While at the two venues, he expressed gratitude for the robust cooperation among security agencies operating within the local government.

He underscored the imperative of collaborative efforts at both tactical and operational levels to enhance comprehension and management of security challenges.

Mijinyawa enjoined the security agencies to persist in their joint endeavours, particularly in addressing the urgent security threats confronting the nation.

He also stressed the significance of identifying and removing corrupt personnel involved in illicit activities, thus preserving the unblemished reputation of the military and security agencies.

Mijinyawa said that the Chief of Army Staff was actively addressing the needs of the soldiers and officers.

He said that the army chief had initiated renovation of all barracks across the state, and stressed the importance of the Nigerian personnel reciprocating the army chief’s actions.

He said he intended to address issues presented by the commanding officers during their private discussion, focusing on immediate concerns while deferring others to their discretion.The GOC with Akran of Badagry in his palace on Friday.

NAN reports that the GOC also paid a visit to the Correctional Centre within Badagry during his familiarisation visit.

The GOC’s entourage included Brig.- Gen. J O Ememe, Commander, 45 Engineer Brigade and Brig.-Gen. A.D Hassan, Commander, 81 Division Intelligence Brigade among others.

The hosting commanders are Lt. Col. A.M Abdu, Commanding Officer, 243 Recce Battalion Ibereko and Lt Col. S.L Lawan, Commanding Officer, 15 Field Engineering Regiment, Topo, Badagry. (NAN)