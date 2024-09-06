Obi urges collective action for new Nigeria

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has called for reconciliation and the birth of a new Nigeria.

By Perpetua Onuegbu

Dr Tanko Yunusa, Interim National Coordinator Obidient Movement in statement on Friday in Abuja quoted Obi to have made the call in a post to his X (formerly Twitter) platform.

“Together we are embarking on a path to build a movement that speaks with one voice and operates in a coordinated manner at all levels in our country —from the federal to state and local governments.

“This is the beginning of a new era for us, a time to strengthen our movement with a singular vision: to birth a New Nigeria that works for everyone.

“Our movement stands at a critical juncture where we must become more efficient in managing our diverse factions, interests, worldviews, and leadership dynamics.

“We recognise that personal agendas and differences have sometimes led to division. Moving forward, we will proactively design frameworks and systems that allow our diversity to remain our strength,” he quoted Obi as saying.

Obi appreciated those who used their resources to support the elections and emergence of the Obidient Movement and its leadership.

“As we take this bold step forward, we must acknowledge the grievances and feelings of disenfranchisement that have emerged within our ranks.

“We sincerely apologise for these grievances and recognise that they are real and valid. In spite of our differences, we believe that we can work together if we are united by a common purpose and vision.

“This requires a clear set of rules of engagement, underpinned by respect, tolerance, and understanding, and bound by the principles of the 5 Cs: Character, Competence, Capacity, Consistency, and Compassion.”

Obi urged the members of the movement to focus on healing, reconciliation and renewal.

“Let us focus on channeling our collective passion and energy towards building an inclusive, fair, and united movement.

“Our diversity is a strength and we need to strategically engage and collaborate to create the new Nigeria we envision’’, Obi said.(NAN)