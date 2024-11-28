Sanwo-Olu sympathises with FRCN over fire incident

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has sympathised with the management and staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria

By Aderonke Ojediran

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has sympathised with the management and staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) over Wednesday’s fire incident at Radio Nigeria Broadcasting House, Ikoyi.

The fire incident happened on Wednesday evening and affected two buildings, including control rooms and a studio.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the incident as unfortunate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) had confirmed that the fire started from an air conditioning unit and escalated.

Sanwo-Olu described the incident as a huge loss to the FRCN, noting that property worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the report of the fire outbreak that occurred at the Radio Nigeria Broadcasting House in Ikoyi on Wednesday evening.

“The incident is unfortunate considering the amount of properties and equipment destroyed during the inferno.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the management and staff of the FRCN, particularly those in Radio Nigeria Lagos Office,” he said.

He commended LASEMA, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Service, and Lagos State Ambulance Service for responding swiftly to combat and extinguish the fire, preventing loss of life. (NAN)