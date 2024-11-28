Electrician in court for allegedly stealing solar controller, volts inverter

A 21-year-old man, Abraham Chigozie, on Thursday, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged fraudulent act.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate A.M. Alade on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence and stealing.

The defendant, whose house address was not provided, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Esther Adesulu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 30 at the Alaba International Market in Ojo, Lagos State.

Adesulu said that the defendant obtained various sums from the complainant, one Aliu Bala, under the pretence of wanting to help repair some items.

She listed the items to include: solar charger controller, valued at N150,000 as well as one 13.5 KVA 210 Volts Syndram Inverter, valued at N386,000 and another one, valued at N172,000.

The prosecutor said that the defendant collected the money, knowing the representation he made to the complainant was false.

The offences, according to her, contravene the provisions of Sections 287 and 314(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till Dec. 10 for mention. (NAN)

