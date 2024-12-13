Sani tasks Council on Information on effective mobilisation for Tinubu

Uba Sani of Kaduna State has called on the Naiional Council on Information and National Orientation to effectively mobilise for President Bola Tinubu

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer/Hussaina Yakubu



Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has called on the Naiional Council on Information and National Orientation to effectively mobilise for President Bola Tinubu and communicate the successes of the Renewed Hope Agenda to Nigerians.

Sani gave the charge when a delegation of the council led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, paid him a courtesy visit on Friday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the participants from the 48th Conference of the Council holding from December 11 to December 13 in Kaduna accompanied the minister on the visit.

Sani explained that Kaduna was synonymous with learning and information management, adding that it is home to some of the famous media institutions in Nigeria.

“However, the government is about the people. We are servants of the people. We must therefore ensure we involve the people in our decision making processes.

“Our information management system must be structured in a way that information will reach different audiences, thereby raising their consciousness and eliciting support for government’s policies, programmes and projects.

“The National Council on Information and National Orientation has a strategic role to play in our economic revival efforts.

“You have a responsibility to devise effective strategies to mobilize Nigerians to selflessly contribute to the Rescue Mission of President Tinubu.

“Another major task before the Council is how to frontally tackle the degeneration of moral values in Nigeria,” Sani said.

The governor further explained that moral rejuvenation was key to reinventing the country and placing it on the path to sustainable growth and development.

Speaking earlier, Idris appreciated Sani for accepting to host the meeting in his state.

“I am grateful that even in your tight schedules, you were able to make this happen. I have told my people that Gov. Sani always keeps to his promises.

“For many years, we have been hearing different voices that have caused tension in the state, but with Gov. Sani, we have seen how the tension has dropped drastically.

“We urge the governor to keep it up that way. This is because, once Kaduna State sneezes, the entire Northern Region catches cold.

“We are delighted to be here and have seen the positive and people oriented policies the governor is implementing to deliver the dividend of democracy to the good people of Kaduna State,” Idris said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the entourage were the Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ali M. Ali, and the Director-General of National Orientation Agency, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

Others were the Heads of other Federal Government Agencies under the ministry, Commissioners for Information from Benue, Plateau and Cross River, among others. (NAN)