3 Brigade, Nigerian Army conducts joint route march in Kano

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Kano, on Friday conducted a joint Route March aimed at enhancing the physical and mental fitness of all security operatives in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was led by Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Tukur, the Commander of the brigade.

Speaking to NAN after the exercise, Tukur said that the march was organised to boost the physical and mental fitness of security agencies and other services.

“The nature of our work demands that we are physically and mentally fit to respond to situations as soon as they arise,” Tukur said.

He said that the exercise demonstrated the strong synergy among security agencies in the state.

“It’s a clear message that security agencies are working together and are resolved to discharge their duties in unison,” he added.

Tukur also emphasized that the exercise was intended to assure the public that the state was safe and that security agencies were prepared to respond to any situation.

He stressed the importance of collaboration and teamwork, urging security agencies to leverage on the opportunity to improve physically and build stronger relationships.

A Representative of the police, SP Muhammad Dauda, and that of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Tanimu Gidado, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the role of physical fitness in operational readiness.

Participants in the route march included officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, NDLEA and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Others are Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Customs Service, and Fire Service. (NAN)(