Reps C’ttee seeks tax break, vocational grants to empower youths in renewable energy

By Femi Ogunshola

The House Committee on Renewable Energy has advocated for accessible and equitable policies, including tax breaks and vocational grants, to empower youths in renewable energy in African countries, especially in Nigeria.

The chairman, House Committee on Renewable Energy, Rep. Victor Ogene, stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ogene called for deliberate inclusion of youths and legislators in conferences and workshops where issues involving policies on developments in climate change and energy transitions would be discussed.

This, he said, would foster a better understanding that would engender right policy formulation and intentional youth involvement.

He stressed the need to focus on actionable strategies to foster a fair and inclusive renewable energy transition in Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogene, alongside other stakeholders, discussed the climate change on the sidelines of the Conference of Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

NAN also reports that the event was co-hosted by the Committee on Renewable Energy and INCLUDE, a Netherlands-based knowledge platform.

The discussions, he said, were centered around labour-based incentives, youth-centered policies and the intersection of equity, sustainability and job creation.

Ogene said that the conversations outlined a comprehensive approach to designing labour incentives that not only support job creation but also address the specific needs of young people.

This, according to him, includes accessible financial incentives, such as grants for youth-led startups and subsidies for skill acquisition in renewable energy industries, and policies.

The lawmaker said that this would integrate transparency and inclusivity to ensure equitable access. (NAN)