Nigeria picked me up at my lowest, Adetshina

By Joshua Olomu

Chidinma Adetshina, Nigeria’s representative at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support towards her historic finish as first runner-up at the global competition.

The grand finale of the 2024 Miss Universe was held on Sunday at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, with Miss Denmark, Victoria Theilvig, edging out 124 contestants to win the crown.

The event witnessed an intriguing shutdown between Nigeria and Denmark representatives as the two beauty queens poised to claim the crown, but Miss Denmark ultimately won the highly coveted crown.

Adetshina, who finished second and the highest ranked African contestant of the competition, was also crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, making it the continent’s highest placement in Miss Universe history.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adetshina, in a recent Instagram post, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for giving her the opportunity and the support she needed while the competition lasted.

In an emotion-ridden message, Adetshina recalled how Nigerians supported her during her lowest, and how Africa as a continent taught her the power of unity in the pursuit of success.

She wrote: “To Nigeria: THANK YOU is not enough for all the support you’ve shown. You picked me up when I was at my lowest.

“I’ve never opened up but I was ready to give up on my life but you became my strength, on days I never wanted to fight you gave me the strength to fight.

“I’m so grateful for each and every one walking this journey with me,“she said.

The new Miss Universe Africa also salutes the continent, saying: “To Africa: thank you for showing your love and support.

“As much as I represent Nigeria, Africa fought for me, my voice; my story touched many and brought us together.

“This journey has taught me the power of unity. I want us to live in a society where we can all accept and celebrate one another.

“This is not the end but the beginning of my journey. Love Miss Universe 1st runner.”

NAN reports that Chidinma Adetshina made headlines earlier in the year when she withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant over controversies surrounding her nationality.

She was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father of Igbo descent, and a Mozambican mother who was accused of allegedly committing identity fraud in South Africa.

The Law student and model, who was raised in Cape Town, was a finalist in the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant, but faced severe online harassment and bullying over her Nigerian roots.

Social media attacks targeted at her Nigerian heritage in spite of her being born in South Africa and meeting all competition requirements.

Adetshina eventually announced her withdrawal from the competition citing safety and the well-being of herself and that of her family members.

It was after her withdrawal that the Miss Universe Nigeria organisation invited her to take part in the competition.

She represented Taraba and eventually won the Miss Universe Nigeria crown, which qualified her to represent the country at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant.

As first runner-up, Adetshina won a 100,000 dollars cash prize, a one-year lease on a luxury apartment in New York and a three-million-dollar diamond-encrusted crown.

She will also have connections and contacts to kick off a successful career in modelling and showbiz.(NAN)