Adamawa to digitize court processes to eliminate delays, promote transparency

By Ibrahim Kado

Adamawa Government is to digitize court processes to eliminate delays and promote transparency, says the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Afraimu Jingi.

Jingi disclosed this at the quarterly ministerial briefing in Yola on Monday.

He said the digitalization of courtrooms initiative is to meet up with the international best practice.

He said the Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri administration has prioritized the modernization of judicial infrastructure with the renovation and upgrading of High Court Complexes.

Jingi said that some of the court edifices constructed and put into use in the early 1980s had been without any upliftment.

According to him, the mission of the administration is to build a just, proportionate and accessible justice system that is consistent with the ideals of democracy and the rule of law.

The commissioner says that his ministry has within the period under review handled for the state 81 cases to their logical conclusions with 141 cases still pending in various courts.

“For criminal cases, the ministry successfully prosecuted 68 cases in both the trial and appellate courts, while 207 criminal cases are still pending in various courts”, he said. (NAN)