Remi Tinubu disburses N50m to 250 Katsina women, elderly

By Abbas Bamalli

The First Lady Remi Tinubu has disbursed N50 million to 250 women and elderly persons in Katsina State.

Tinubu through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), disbursed N200,000 to each of the beneficiaries, to enable them to improved their wellbeing.

Represented by Zulaihat Radda, Wife of Katsina State Governor, Tinubu said the programme was being implemented under the 2nd edition of the social investment scheme tagged: “Renewed Hope Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS)”.

According to Tinubu, the programme seeks to support the we

lfare of 250 senior citizens across the 36 states and FCT annually, adding that veterans of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) would also benefit from the scheme.

“The Governing Board of the RHI, has decided to increase the grant from N100,000 to N200,000 this year, to provide further support to our elderly citizens during this festive season,” she said, adding that free medical check ups and other items would also be provided to the beneficiaries.

While commending the coordinators of the programme and partners, Tinubu advised the beneficiaries to do exercise, eat well, and spend quality time with loved ones to make themselves happy.

The state deputy governor, Faruq Jobe commended the gesture, adding that it would compliment the state government’s effort towards improving the wellbeing of women and the elderly.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the financial support to improve their social and economic wellbeing. (NAN)