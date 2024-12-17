NAF chief tasks personnel on intelligence, professionalism to surmount insecurity

The Chief Air Intelligence (CAI), AVM Dalhat Ladan, has charged Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel to use timely intelligence and professionalism to tackle

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Chief Air Intelligence (CAI), AVM Dalhat Ladan, has charged Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel to use timely intelligence and professionalism to tackle the security challenges confronting the nation.

Ladan gave the charge on Tuesday during the combined graduation ceremony of the Intelligence Supervisors’ Course and Document Security Course at Nigeria Air Force School Air Intelligence (NAFSAINT), Makurdi.

The CAI, who was the special guest of honour, said that the security challenges demand high intelligence, professionalism, knowledge, and discipline if the battle is to be won.

He said that terrorist groups and criminal elements rely on secrecy and anonymity to execute their activities.

“Your role as intelligence operatives is to dismantle this secrecy through timely as well as accurate intelligence gathering and analysis.

“As you all know, counter-terrorism operations depend largely on intelligence to ‘detect, deny, and neutralise threats before they manifest.

“Hence, the skills you have acquired during this course will greatly enhance the NAF’s efforts to re-engineer intelligence gathering and analysis as we continue to render selfless service to our motherland.

“Significant resources and time have been invested in your training, and as you step into your roles, you must reflect on the depth of knowledge and skills imparted to you.

“Beyond technical expertise, you are expected to exemplify discipline, loyalty, integrity, as well as professionalism you have learnt during the training,” he said.

Ladan warned against any unprofessional conduct and urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to the mission of the Nigerian Air Force.

According to him, the graduands excellence would help fulfil the vision of the chief of air staff, which is to reposition NAF to a highly professional and disciplined force capable of responding to the Nigeria national security imperatives.

The special guest of honour congratulated the graduands for the feat and commended the commandant and staff of NAFSAINT for their dedication, diligence, and hard work in imparting knowledge and skills to the graduating students.

The Commandant NAFSAINT Makurdi, Air Commodore Adolphus Akins, said the Intelligence Supervisors’ Course and Document Security Course commenced on 17 October 2024 with 61 students across both courses.

Akins stated that through months of rigorous training, the students were exposed to theoretical and practical exercises designed to develop their intelligence operations and document security proficiency.

“I am pleased to inform you that both courses have been concluded successfully today, with 58 students graduating, demonstrating competence in character and knowledge.

“The Intelligence Supervisors’ Course was an 8-week program designed to prepare personnel to function as supervisors within unit intelligence.

“The curriculum included training on setting up intelligence cells, conducting basic interrogation and investigations, and performing intelligence analysis.

“Similarly, the Document Security Course was aimed at equipping participants with specialised knowledge in securing, analysing, and protecting classified materials.

“These courses underscore the importance of intelligence and security in achieving the strategic goals of the Nigerian Air Force,” he explained.

He further stated that the curriculum of both courses was structured into several critical phases, covering general service knowledge, security, operations, and technical aspects.

The commandant added that the students received training in specialised areas such as report writing, surveillance techniques, and document protection.

He further said that the students also participated in practical exercises, individual presentations, and group work to enhance their understanding.

Akins commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, for his unwavering support and visionary leadership, which greatly enhanced the capacity of the school.

He thanked other top NAF officers for standing by the school and ensuring that it achieve its mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the ceremony was the presentation of awards to those who distinguished themselves during the training. (NAN)