Refineries: Groundwork for Nigeria’s sustainable growth -APC chieftain

By Raji Rasak

The former Secretary of the Committee of APC Diaspora Chairmen, Mr Ayoola Lawal has commended President Bola Tinubu on successful revival of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

Lawal, the immediate past APC chairman in the Scandinavian countries in a statement on Tuesday,

described it as another landmark achievement of Tinubu’s administration and a historic milestone for Nigeria.

He praised the President’s decisive leadership, which had resulted in the successful revival of the Port Harcourt refinery and now, Warri refinery.

According to him, this achievement accomplished in less than two years of his tenure, will definitely mark a turning point for Nigeria’s energy sector, which has struggled for decades with non-functional refineries despite repeated promises by previous administrations.

“The revival of the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries is a testament to President Tinubu’s dedication to addressing critical national challenges.

“This accomplishment will significantly boost local refining capacity, reduce dependency on imported petroleum products, and stabilise fuel supply in the country,” Lawal stated.

He said that this progress would have far-reaching benefits, including job creation, economic stability, and reduced pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Lawal described the development as a clear indication that the administration is not just delivering promises but also laying the groundwork for sustainable growth.

Lawal highlighted the resistance from some quarters, noting, “Not everyone will appreciate what President Tinubu is doing.

“Many Nigerians seem to resist progress, suffering from what I will call Stockholm Syndrome—criticising the very efforts that aim to improve their lives.

“Let them continue to criticise while Mr President keeps delivering dividends of democracy.”

He said the successful operationalisation of facilities of the refineries that had remained dormant for years is a significant victory for Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to support the administration’s vision for development rather than undermine its progress.

“This achievement has positioned President Tinubu’s administration as one committed to solving Nigeria’s long-standing challenges, and reflects a transformative approach to governance that has begun to yield tangible results.

“As the nation begins to enjoy the benefits of the refineries’ revival, I implore President Tinubu to maintain this momentum.

“I have confidence that more milestones will be achieved in addition to already covered under his leadership,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

recalls that President said the newly rehabilitated Warri refinery would prioritise the production and storage of key products including kerosene and diesel.

Tinubu made this known in a statement on Monday, applauding the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (NNPCL) for the refinery’s resumption of operations. (NAN)