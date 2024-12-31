Troops Neutralize Over 1,000 Key Terrorist Leaders in 2024 – DHQ

In a decisive year-long campaign against terrorism and insecurity, the Armed Forces of Nigeria neutralized over 1,000 notable terrorist leaders, commanders, and combatants, achieving significant milestones in the fight to restore peace and stability across the country.

By Chimezie Godfrey

According to Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, notable terrorist figures such as Dutse Mainasara Idda, Mallam Saleh Umaru, Mohammed Amadu, Chinemerem (aka Bam Bam), Jeremiah Uzuoma (aka Escoba), Tochukwu Awo (aka Ojoto), and Egwuatu were among those eliminated.

He said,”Over the last 12 months, troops were confronted by several threats across the country ranging from armed banditry, kidnapping for ransom, crude oil theft, violent extremism, insurgency as well as terrorism among others. Several of these threats adversely affected innocent citizens and disrupted peace and security in the country.

“Troops war effort was therefore designed and crafted to defeat and destroy the terrorist as well as dismantle their terror infrastructure across the country. Accordingly, troops continued, relentless, and painful pressure on the terrorist enclaves, hideouts and strongholds as an incentive to defeating the terrorist.

“During the course of the year, troops eliminated over a thousand notable terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants among others.

Maj-Gen Buba noted that,”During the year, troops

significantly degraded the military capabilities as well as the fighting capabilities of terrorist by neutralizing 10,937 terrorists, arresting 12,538 and rescuing 7,063 hostages. Furthermore, troops recovered 8,815 weapons, 228,004 ammunitions and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over #68 bn (N68,453,376,040.00) only.

“The breakdown of the recoveries are as follows: 4,332 AK47 rifles, 1,244 locally fabricated guns, 838 dane guns, 259 pump action guns, 128,496 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 45,445 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5,103 cartridges, 2,131 assorted arms and 29,176 assorted ammunitions. Others are: 56,223,002 litres of stolen crude oil, 9,735,836 litres of illegally refined AGO, 95,595 litres of DPK and 156,527 litres of PMS amongst other item.”

On the collaborative and strategic focus, Maj-Gen Buba revealed that the Armed Forces have emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in combating terrorism, pledging to deepen partnerships with neighboring countries and regional bodies.

According to him, this cooperation, alongside continuous operational adjustments, aims to consolidate the successes recorded in 2024 and ensure a decisive defeat of terrorism in 2025.

While the military remains resolute in its mission, the Director of Defence Media Operations reiterated the need for citizens’ support to sustain the momentum. “The war is not for the armed forces alone but for all citizens.

“As the nation steps into a new year, the armed forces are optimistic that the gains made in 2024 will pave the way for greater victories against terrorism, ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria for all,” Major General Buba stated.