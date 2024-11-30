QEDNG publisher, Olumide Iyanda congratulates CJID on 10th anniversary

By Henry Oduah



Publisher of QEDNG, Olumide Iyanda, has felicitated the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) on its 10th anniversary.

In a goodwill message on the occasion dated November 27, Mr Iyanda commended CJID for its “relentless advocacy and groundbreaking initiatives” which have kept journalism as a force for social good and pillar of democracy.

“This milestone represents not only a decade of commitment to excellence in journalism but also a testament to the transformative role the organisation has played in strengthening media practice, fostering development, and promoting a culture of accountability across Africa,” he said.

Iyanda, also deputy general secretary of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), further said: “The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, led by Realnews Magazine publisher Maureen Chigbo, remains a proud ally in this shared mission of promoting credible and ethical journalism. Together, we are shaping a future where information is not only accessible but also trustworthy and impactful.

“As we celebrate this remarkable journey tonight, I commend the CJID team for their unwavering dedication to building capacity within the media space and upskilling civil society and government institutions. The institutional support you provide for the teaching and practice of journalism is essential for an industry facing many existential threats.

“Your work inspires platforms like QEDNG to continue prioritising credible, independent reporting in our shared mission to inform, educate and empower the public.”

Iyanda added that GOCOP and QEDNG reaffirmed their commitment to partnering with like-minded organisations to champion press freedom, media development and the pursuit of truth.

The publisher also congratulated winners of the Excellence in Journalism Award organised by CJID to celebrate outstanding journalism in West Africa.

The award was held alongside the 10th anniversary dinner of the CJID at the closing event of the Media and Development Conference (MDC 2024) which began on Monday.

The conference themed ‘Navigating Global Shifts: Media and Technology for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Africa,’ had speakers from the media, civil society organisations, academia and the government. The conference also had over 250 delegates from different West African countries.

According to the programmes director of CJID Akintunde Babatunde, there were over 388 entries from seven countries for the maiden edition of its journalism awards.