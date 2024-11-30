Navy to partner other security for hitch-free Yuletide, Calabar Carnival

The Nigerian Navy said it would partner with other security agencies to ensure that Cross River was crime-free before, during and after Yuletide and annual Calabar Carnival in Cross River.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral SaheedAkinwande, said this during the fourth quarter Route March on Saturday in Calabar.

The FOC said security personnel needed to be fit physically and mentally to effectively discharge their duty of securing the nation.

“We all know the importance of physical fitness and personal security, particularly during this festive period.

“As usual, we all need to prepare our minds and be ready for this significant period in the state where visitors come in from across the world to be part of the annual Calabar Carnival.

“Of course, we must bear in mind that while many of these guests would bring positivity, some will come with ill intentions.

“That is why we are putting in place a robust security measures on both land and sea to ensure the success of the events and ensure safety of lives and property during the yuletide,” he said.

He charged security agencies to maintain and sustain the harmonious working relationship that exists among them in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise involved active participation of officers, ratings, and corps members.

The Nigeria Police, Department of State Security, NDLEA and others participated in the quarterly march.

NAN reposts that personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps also supported the event by managing traffic flow. (NAN)