PRP, ADC form alliance to advance democracy

Two political parties, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have formed an alliance to advance democracy in the country.

By Naomi Sharang

Two political parties, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have formed an alliance to advance democracy in the country.

Chairman of PRP, Falalu Bello, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Falalu said that both parties were pleased to announce that discussions had been initiated regarding a potential alliance which might lead to merger aimed at fostering democracy.

“We invite other political parties that share our visions and values to join us in this endeavour as we work together to advance democracy.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for Nigeria,” he said.

Bello also said that both parties had come together to explore strategies for joint, unified and coordinated action to address some challenges in the country.

“Our commitment to democracy, revitalising the economy and eradicating corruption are paramount.

“It is an urgent priority for us to safeguard our democratic institutions and principles. We must foster transparency, uphold the rule of law, and hold accountable those who seek to undermine our democratic values.

“Together, we must work to restore faith in the electoral process, ensuring that every citizen’s vote counts, as failure to do so will keep driving our nation into anarchy,” he said.

According to him, the two political parties are jointly committed to championing the course of true democracy in Nigeria.

On the state of the country’s economy, Bello said that it was time to move from a consumption-focused economy to one built on sustainable production.

“We must prioritise policies that promote economic resilience, create jobs and provide educational opportunities, particularly for our nearly 20 million out-of-school children,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of ADC, Ralphs Nwosu, said that the coalition and alliance could lead to a merger between PRP and ADC.

“It is not just about us; it’s for the need to build a value-driven political party.

“It is aimed at ensuring the need for people who are in politics to start converging on some kind of ideologies, some clear visions where we are going and not just seeing parties as just going to conduct elections and continuing the same thing.

“The door is open for everybody. We have principles,” Nwosu said.(NAN)