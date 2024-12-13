FRSC decorates 8 officers, 29 special marshals in Benue

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday decorated 8 officers and 29 special marshals in the Benue State Sector Command.

By Emmanuel Antswen

The State Sector Commander, Mr Steve Ayodele, who performed the ceremony in Makurdi, said the officers and marshals were promoted due to their hard work and dedication to service.

Ayodele said two officers were decorated with the rank of Deputy Corps Commander (DCC), three Superintendent Route Commanders (SRC), and three Deputy Route Commanders.

He said promotion in FRSC was guided by criteria of merit, intellectual ability, character, and compliance to the corps corporate strategic goals.

Represented by Head of Operation, DCC, Clement Chwang, Ayodele commanded the management to find those within the command worthy of promotion.

He said their promotion comes with higher responsibilities and charged them to sit up for the responsibilities ahead.

Speaking on behalf of the decorated officers, ACC Uchechuku Ebia commended the management for finding them worthy of promotion.

Ebia said they would redouble their efforts and continue to do their best for the service. (NAN)