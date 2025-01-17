Provide access road to FCT remote areas, community leader urges Wike

Malam Isiaka Dauda, District Head, Byazhin Ward, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, has pleaded with the FCT Administration to provide access road to Kuchibuyi community

By Veronica Dariya

Malam Isiaka Dauda, District Head, Byazhin Ward, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, has pleaded with the FCT Administration to provide access road to Kuchibuyi community and its environs, to make life meaningful for residents.

Dauda who made the plea in Abuja on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), urged the Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, to extend his road projects to the remote areas.

He noted that linking communities from Kubwa to Bwari town with good roads would not only open up the area for development but would reduce security challenges and provide easy transportation.

“We appreciate the road project the FCT Minister is currently doing in various areas in Bwari but we are yet to feel his impact in our area.

“For instance, we have light in Kuchibuyi but lack access into either Kubwa town or Bwari town; the roads to the neighbouring villages are terrible during wet and dry season.

“Our people find it difficult getting to the markets to buy or sell.

“The insecurity challenges we face may reduce if the roads are good and easily accessible because right now, the roads are remote and in bad condition.

“We are also soliciting for a Police Division in Kuchibuyi, just like it is in Igu and Ushafa.

“We believed that with the presence of a Police station, incidence of kidnappings and other security threats will reduce in the community,” he said.

Dauda also decried the lack of Junior and Senior Secondary schools in the area, saying that students trekked long distances to secondary schools in either Kubwa or Bwari town.

He added that the available primary school in Kuchibuyi was inadequate and already in a deteriorating condition with minimal or no learning materials for the children.

Mr Haruna Tanko, a resident, told NAN that living in Kuchibuyi had not been easy, as he encountered lots of challenges getting home.

He said: “I have a motorcycle; I drive it to either Bwari or to Kubwa and park somewhere, then proceed to Wuse or Garki.

“Going out of Kuchibuyi is not as much of a problem as coming back. When you come back late and you have to drive through this remote area at night, it is very risky.

“Only God can protect but if we have good roads, it will open up the area and commercial vehicles will start plying the route.

“This will also bring development and at the same time attract people, businesses and institutions to the area,” he said.

NAN reports Wike had in 2024 inaugurated the construction and rehabilitation of several road projects within the satellite towns.

Some of these projects included the ongoing construction of the Saburi-Dei Dei Road, the rehabilitation of the 5km Dutse-Usuma Dam Road.

Others are upgrading the War College/Army Checkpoint, Ushafa, and other ancillary roads within Bwari Area Council. (NAN)