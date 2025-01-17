Court sentences 5 to life imprisonment for armed robbery

Justice Mu’azu Abubakar of the Bauchi state High Court 5, has sentenced five persons to life imprisonment for armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

By Olaide Ayinde

The prosecution counsel, U.I Lame told the court that the defendants, Aliyu Yusuf, Adamu Muhammed, Bilal Aliyu, Ismail Haruna and Mansur Mu’azu, on May, 29, 2018, conspired among themselves to commit the act.

According to him, the act is contrary to section 96 and punishable under section 97 of the penal code law.

He explained that the defendants armed themselves with cutlasses and sticks, broke into the houses of one Abdullahi Garba and Okafor Bright.

The Prosecution counsel added that the defendants robbed them of their properties, an offence, he said is contrary and punishable under section 350 of penal code law.

“They armed themselves with cutlasses and sticks, attacked and robbed the victims of their properties such as one Haojue motorcycle valued N100,000, two techno handsets valued N13,500, three plasma LG televisions valued N200,000.

“Others included two laptops valued N40,700, six other different handsets valued N200,000, among many others,” he said.

Earlier, U.I. Wunti, one of the counsel to the defendants, pleaded with the court to temper mercy with justice, saying that they have been in prison for almost seven years.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Abubakar said that the defendants were found guilty of the offence which is punishable by the law.

The offences, he said, were contrary to section 96, 343 and section 1 (2) (A & B) Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision Act) Cap F28 LFN 2004.

“You are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment without an option of fine,” he affirmed.

