Police arrest 1, 270 suspects for various offences in Ebonyi in 2024

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Tuesday, said it arrested no fewer than 1, 270 suspects in connection with various offences in 2024.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the suspects were arrested in different locations across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Ukandu explained that their offences include: cultism, kidnapping, murder and homicide, rape and defilement, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, and robbery, among others.

Breaking down the records, the spokesman said that out of the 1, 270 suspects, 38 were involved in rape and defilement, 120 for murder and homicide.

“19 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 119 in connection with armed robbery, 27 for unlawful possession of firearms and 913 for other offences,” he stated.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Anthonia Uche-Anya, has assured the command’s commitment to the security of lives and property in the state.

“The CP is urging all residents in the state to be law-abiding and support the operations of the command to achieve a crime-free society for the citizens.

“We thank the residents of the state for their support thus far and solicit their continued support towards bringing crime to the barest minimum in the state.

“The command is ever ready to fight against crime and criminality. I urge citizens to stay away from criminal tendencies in the 13 local government areas in Ebonyi State,” Ukandu advised. (NAN)