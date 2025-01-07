Bauchi governor drops 5 commissioners

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has sacked five commissioners in a cabinet reshuffle to enhance governance and ensure optimal service delivery.

This is contained in a statement by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Those affected by the reshuffle are Dr Jamila Dahiru, Commissioner for Education; Abubakar Bununu, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Usman Danturaki, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Prof. Simon Yalams, Commissioner for Agriculture and Yakubu Hamza, Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Societal Reorientation.

Gidado said the move reflected the governor’s commitment to inject new ideas and energy into governance, in line with his vision to strengthen government machinery towards addressing emerging challenges.

“In a strategic effort to reinvigorate governance and ensure optimal service delivery to the people of Bauchi State, the governor has approved the reconstitution of his cabinet.

“In that respect, five commissioners were dropped and this cabinet reconstitution is a routine measure aimed at enhancing the administration’s effectiveness.

“His Excellency extends his profound gratitude to the outgoing commissioners for their dedication, service, and invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Bauchi State.

“Their efforts have been instrumental in advancing key initiatives and policies of this administration and the governor also wishes them success in their endeavors,” he said.

Gidado said the governor also forwarded the list of eight commissionership nominees to the state House of Assembly for approval.

They include Isa Tilde; Abdullahi Mohammed, Dr Bala Lukshi, Usman Shehu, Iliyasu Gital, Prof. Titus Ketkukah, Adamu Gabarin and Dr Mohammed Lawal.

He reitrated the administration commitment to fulfil its mandate as it remained steadfast in its mission to deliver impactful development and improved welfare for all. (NAN)