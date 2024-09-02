OUK remains the doyen of Abia Politics, By Juachi Ekwem

In 1998 when “Aha Eji Aga Mba”, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu expressed his desire to be the second elected Governor of God’s Own State, to many,it was like a mirage.

Many who were ignorant of the background and sagacity of this business mogul and Master Strategist, began to taunt him using age and academic disposition then as yardsticks without knowing that the taste of the pudding is in the eating.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who had carved a niche for himself before becoming the Executive Governor of Abia State in 1999, using his personal resources, deploying his wealth of experience in managing human and material resources , brought his business prowess and administrative ingenuity to fore to the astonishment of his detractors.

Just within a period of six months after being sworn in on the 29th May,1999,he left no one in doubt that he came to make a difference in governance.In his words,”the quality of life of our people is under threat and that requires enhancement”.

OUK did not mince words as he deployed his administrative ingenuity to ensure that nothing was left undone. Within a period of six months,he surprised all the doubting Thomases and the then President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, shocked by the level of development he witnessed when he visited Abia State, wondered how Orji Uzor Kalu came about the funds, knowing very well the meagre allocation of Abia State then.Chief Olusegun Obasanjo could not hold back his contentment and spontaneously christened this Master Strategist, dogged fighter,DOYEN of Abia politics and amiable personality ,ACTION GOVERNOR

Governor Orji Uzor Kalu (as he then was), became the admiration and “envy” of all his colleagues including the present President of Nigeria who rallied round him to tap from his managerial capacity and capability.

Governor Orji Uzor Kalu who if not the youngest Governor then became the pride of Abians and a rallying point for every political activity.Mentioning the numerous millionaires he made in Abia State and beyond and the number of projects he executed during his tenure as the Executive Governor of God’s Own State would be repetition as all of us are witnesses.

For the information of those who are not aquatinted with the legacies of OUK as the then Governor,he introduced free education, free medical health care,free transport loan scheme among others. Urban and rural development was witnessed in all nooks and crannies of Abia State. Civil and Public Servants were very comfortable with their families. Orji Uzor Kalu was delighted in the progress of his people and made his home town Igbere very attractive by proving that a governor came from that clime which is yet to be replicated by subsequent ones. Despite the lean allocation from the federation account,he maintained the payment of salaries, pension and gratuities. Politicians and Civil Servants attended Workshops and Seminars both in Nigeria and abroad. Abians on yearly basis went to the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON)Topo Badagry and Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies,Kuru,Jos respectively with the requisite allowances paid upfront. Nobody was disengaged from service while there was massive employment and promotion of Staff as and when due and the accruing arrears thereto paid.

Though, Governor Alex Chioma Otti has started well compared with the abysmal outing of the immediate past administration despite the hullabaloos in many Sectors particularly,in the State and Local Government Service,but that does not rate him as the best Governor Abia has ever had. He can’t be adjudged the best in less than one year and six months because,he is still left with many huddles to cross.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (as he is now called) has been replicating the developmental strides in Abia North Senatorial District which he is representing. I challenge us to visit the five local governments in Abia North and the rest of the local governments across Abia State. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has proved that the taste of the pudding is in the eating. His Constituents are engaged in different facets of empowerment programs including employments at the Federal level more than others.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is accessible and even as Governor, drove himself to visit Offices and interacted with Public and Civil Servants,a habit he has maintained despite his position and affluence.

It baffles me when I read on social media that Abia State has never had it so good since its creation and wonder how anyone would think and allude when the chips are not yet down that the present administration which is still at the embryo stage would be rated the best so far. Even though credit must be given to Governor Otti for recently paying salaries and pension, however,even the blind and deaf person knows that it is not everyone that receives the payment as at when due. The discrepancies in payment of one’s statutory emolument is not a healthy development. A situation where Pensioners’ payment is staggered is not a welcome development. As at the time of writing this piece,some Pensioners who heaved a sigh of relief few months back are yet to receive their August pension which was promised to be paid on or before the 28th of every month. OUK was never found wanting or reneged in his promises. He is a man of his words despite all odds and should be emulated by all and sundry.

If we aggregate the situation on ground and the quantum of funds accruing to Abia State as a result of the removal of oil subsidy,one can’t be left in doubt that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu remains the best Governor and Senator of our time. OUK remains a political Iroko in Abia State and beyond .

Anyone saying that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (M.O.N), acknowledged Philanthropist,Meek Personality with amiable disposition is not the,DOYEN OF ABIA POLITICS, would be a misnomer.

Barr Juachi Ekwem

