Stakeholders converge to mark National Police Day in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has convened stakeholders’ and town hall meeting in observance of the inaugural National Police Day.

The event was held Friday April 4, 2025, at the Police Officers Mess on Jos Road, Bauchi.

A statement signed by CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Bauchi State Command said the meeting was held in accordance with the directive of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP OLUKAYODE ADEOLU EGBETOKUN, PhD, NPM, to engage with members of the public for feedback.

The Inspector General’s mission and vision have yielded significant positive outcomes in reforming the Nigeria Police Force. The establishment of this day as National Police Day received the endorsement of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, GCFR, to honour the contributions of the police while re-engaging communities, restoring public trust, and promoting community-based problem-solving initiatives aligned with international best Practices.

The Commissioner of Police for the Bauchi State Police Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, psc(+), mni, chaired the program, which included the following initiatives:Free medical service outreach; Environmental sanitation; Community engagement and Town hall meeting

The Commissioner made considerable efforts to implement these programs in various locations throughout Bauchi State, both within and outside the metropolitan area.

Also, the Commissioner introduced the agenda during the town hall meeting and addressed the attendees.

Addressing the guests, community leaders, religious leaders, union representatives, youth leaders, student union representatives, and citizens, the Commissioner said he was there to commemorate National Police Day.

He said, “As we gather to observe this momentous occasion, I wish to highlight the pivotal role that community policing serves in preventing and addressing crime. The Bauchi State Police Command is dedicated to cultivating a strong partnership with the community to enhance intelligence-led policing and to address issues such as drug and substance abuse, kidnapping, banditry, and other social Vices.

“The command has tirelessly worked to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. We have forged strategic partnerships with community leaders, religious organisations, and various stakeholders to nurture a culture of peace and tranquillity.

“However, it is imperative to recognise that we cannot achieve our goals in isolation. We seek the support and cooperation of each one of you. As community leaders, we implore you to continue educating your constituents on the necessity of collaboration with the police to prevent crime. As religious leaders, we request your assistance in conveying messages of peace, tolerance, and respect for the Rule of law from the pulpit. As union leaders, we encourage you to foster a culture of discipline and responsibility within your membership.

The Commissioner specifically said, “To the youth and student leaders, we urge you to serve as ambassadors of peace and positive change within your respective spheres. You represent the future leadership of this nation, and we anticipate your readiness to assume the mantle of leadership and to advocate for lawful conduct and civic responsibility.

“The challenge of social vices, particularly drug and substance abuse, demands collective action. The implications of substance abuse extend beyond individuals to affect families, communities, and the nation as a whole. It disrupts social relationships, undermines family dynamics, and severely impacts socio-economic development and national security.

“To effectively combat this issue, the role of community leaders is paramount. They can collaborate with law enforcement in the following ways:

Sensitization and Awareness: Community leaders can assist in raising awareness among their constituents regarding the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of cooperation with the police to prevent crime.

Intelligence Gathering:Community leaders can supply valuable intelligence to law enforcement, enabling the identification and apprehension of individuals involved in substance abuse and other social vices.

Support for Rehabilitation Efforts: Community leaders can contribute to rehabilitation initiatives by providing resources, counselling, and mentorship to those struggling with substance abuse.

In addition to addressing substance abuse, community collaboration is essential in combating cross-border crimes such as banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery. Community leaders can:

Provide Intelligence: Timely and accurate information regarding suspicious activities can be relayed to law enforcement by community leaders, assisting in crime prevention and mitigation.

Timely and accurate information regarding suspicious activities can be relayed to law enforcement by community leaders, assisting in crime prevention and mitigation. Support Community Policing: Community leaders can endorse community policing initiatives, enhancing trust and collaboration between law enforcement agencies and local communities.

Community leaders can endorse community policing initiatives, enhancing trust and collaboration between law enforcement agencies and local communities. Promote Peace and Stability: By fostering dialogue, mediation, and conflict resolution, community leaders can play a vital role in promoting peace and stability, thereby reducing tensions and preventing violence.

“Working collaboratively, we can establish safer, more secure, and more peaceful communities. I implore you to join us in this collective effort against social vices and cross-border crimes”, the CP said.