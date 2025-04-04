Wike frowns at land grabbing, undeveloped lands in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has frowned at land grabbing and undeveloped lands in the territory.

By Philip Yatai

Wike raised the alarm while inspecting some ongoing projects in Abuja on Friday, in preparation for the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu.

The minister particularly complained about the size of the land acquired by the University of Abuja for its permanent site, with the larger portion undeveloped.

Describing the development as “unacceptable”, the minister wondered why a university would acquire more than 1000 hectares of land.

He said that no institution or individual should take over huge sparse areas of land and deny development in the area.

He argued that contrary to popular opinion that huge spares of land were being acquired for future development, most times the action was just land grabbing.

He said that institutions often acquire huge spares of land and claimed it was for future development but would later lease the land out to people.

“It doesn’t make sense.

“What makes a university is not the large expanse of land; what makes a university is the infrastructure and the quality of training.

“You can have 20,000 hectares of land and the university does not have any infrastructure. So, who does it help?

“We must stop this idea of just acquiring land for acquiring sake. That is not the essence of it,” he said.

He added that the Nigeria Police had also been given land in the area but had also failed to develop it.

According to him, taking more land that is needed is simply land grabbing, nothing more.

“If they give you land, If you develop it, fine; if you don’t develop it, the government will take it back and give it to those who want to develop. That is our position.”

When asked whether the FCT Administration would take any action, the minister said no, for now.

He, however, said that he would discuss with the FCTA Director of Lands and invite the university and the police to find out why they have not been able to develop their respective lands.

He expressed optimism that with the ongoing construction of the road leading to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission’s (EFCC) Academy, many land owners in the area would be encouraged to develop their lands.

“I am sure that the road will attract people to come and develop their properties,” he said.

The minister assured FCT residents that most of the ongoing projects would be inaugurated in May to celebrate Tinubu’s second year in office.

He said that the 15-kilometre Apo to Wassa service lane on the Outer Southern Expressway, including the road leading to the EFCC Academy would be completed and inaugurated in May.

“We are very happy with what we are seeing, particularly the quality of the job.

“We believe to the glory of God, that Mr President will also be happy when he comes to inaugurate these projects.

“We commend the contractors for the good job they are doing and we assure them that we will continue to partner with them for the development of Abuja,” Wike said. (NAN)