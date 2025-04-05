Tribunal Victory: Benin City Stands Still for Gov Okpebholo, Idahosa

Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Thursday, stood still for Governor Monday Okpebholo and Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa, who arrived the State from Abuja after the election petition tribunal affirmed them as the duly-elected Governor and Deputy Governor respectively in the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

Deputy Governor Idahosa, Secretary to State Government, Musa Ikhilor, and other top government functionaries, accompanied the Governor on a motorcade from the airport to the palace of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare ll, where he acknowledged cheers from residents.

The Governor and his entourage, while paying homage to the Oba of Benin, thanked him for his prayers and support for the new administration since it came on board.

Appreciating the people of Edo State, the Governor appreciated the judges for their unanimity in their decision in his favour based on what was provided before them by all parties.

He assured Edo people that his administration will continue with the developmental stride he has started to ensure that Edo people enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He said: “I am here in the palace to let you know that the issues of the election petition tribunal between Monday Okpebhole and Asue Ighodalo have been resolved. It was resolved in favour of Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The three judges agreed that Senator Monday Okpebholo won the September 21st governorship election in Edo State. Three parties took APC to the tribunal, and all the cases were thrown out by the judges. This means that I am the duly elected governor of Edo State.

“Your Majesty, I am here to thank you and Edo people for the love, prayers, and support shown to my administration. I will continue to do my best and work for Edo people and ensure that Edo enjoys the dividends of democracy.”

His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare ll, the Oba of Benin Kingdom who was pleased about the outcome of the election petition tribunal, described the Governor as a traditional son of the palace.

The Benin Monarch personally prayed for him, unlike the usual practice of delegating a palace chief to do so. The Monarch noted that some persons came to destroy the Kingdom, but the current Governor came to rescue the State and direct it on the path of development and growth. He prayed for the success of the current administration in Edo State.

“The tribunal judgment was a victory for Edo people. The Governor has been doing well for the State as he has hit the ground running. I am supposed to travel today on a working visit, but when I heard that the Governor was coming, I had to wait for him.

“We heard that he wants to bring the victory to his father. I had to wait for him. He is my traditional son. We will do our best to be praying for him and play a fatherly role.

“The Governor is a traditional son. We will not speak much. This is significant as we have not done this before. I appeal to the sons and daughters of the Oba, Chiefs in the palace, as we will not allow our son to kneel for too long. We have not done this before, leaving the throne to lift a person up from his kneels. The ancestors directed us to do this.

“I encourage you to work harder, and I know you have been working so hard that sometimes you have no time to play. We thank you for coming here first. Thank you so much.”