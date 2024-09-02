Edo APC passes vote of confidence on Chairman, Secretary

By Usman Aliyu

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo on Monday passed a vote of confidence on its Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe and Secretary, Lawrence Okah.

The vote of confidence was conveyed in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Peter Uwadiae-Enosorogbe, after an emergency meeting of the committee on Sunday in Benin.

Uwadiae-Enosorogbe said the members brainstormed and x-rayed how well the party had fared in the effort to wrestle power from the ruling party in the state.

He said the committee also saluted the governorship candidate of the party and his running mate for the Sept 21 election, Sen. Monday Okpekholo and Dennis Idahosa for their campaign drive.

According to him, the committee acknowledges their efforts, which have become the envy of other political parties.

“It is a show of conviviality and robust strategic engagement aimed at detonating all the negative vices occasioned by the other political parties; with a view to ensuring a resounding victory at the polls come Sept. 21, 2024.

Tenebe thanked members of the working committee and sued for the sustenance of this unity, as there was a lot to be done to ensure this much awaited victory. (NAN)