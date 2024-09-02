Subsidy removal : FG donates 20 CNG buses to Oyo govt

By David Adeoye

The Federal Government on Monday in Ibadan donated 20 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to Oyo State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman of the Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS), Mr Ibrahim Salami, received the buses on behalf of the state government.

The gesture was part of Federal Government measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, and to promote safer, cleaner and reliable means of transportation.

Mr Michael Oluwagbemi, Chief Executive Officer and the Programme Director, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas initiative (P-CNGi), said the donation was in fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu promise.

According to Oluwagbemi, the deployment of the CNG buses is to address issues affecting Nigerians, particularly on petrol importation, among others.

He said the initiative was one of the testimonies to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, “to make life easier for Nigerians, considering the importance of transportation to the nation’s economy.

“The deployment of the CNG buses to Oyo State is to address some of the challenges associated with issue of petroleum, thereby ameliorate hardship in the society.

“President Tinubu is asking us to use our gas to drive transportation, industries, produce more foods and fertilizers as well as other things that will make life easier for the people,” he said.

Salami commended the Federal Government for the gesture because the initiative would enhance smooth and easier transportation system in the state.

He noted that embracing the use of CNG buses remained the best approach to solve transportation challenges in the state.

He, however, urged the P-CNGi to provide additional 100 CNG buses to cover more routes in Oyo State.(NAN)