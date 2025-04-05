FCMB approves 55k final dividend

First City Monument Bank has approved a final dividend payment of 55 kobo per share, subject to withholding tax and the approval of shareholders.

By Taiye Olayemi

The announcement was made in a corporate disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Friday.

According to the statement, a final dividend of 55 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share will be paid, pending shareholder approval and appropriate withholding tax.

Eligible shareholders must be listed in the Register of Members by the close of business on Wednesday, April 16.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on Thursday, April 17.

Dividends will be paid electronically on Tuesday, April 29, to shareholders listed as of April 16.

Only shareholders who have completed e-dividend registration and authorised the Registrar will receive payment directly into their bank accounts.

The Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, April 29, at 10:00 a.m. (NAN)