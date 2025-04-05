Supreme Court judgment validates Abure’s leadership – LP Legal Adviser

Edun stated this on the sidelines of a news conference organised by the leadership of the party to clarify issues arising from the Supreme Court judgment on Friday in Abuja.

“What happened was that Sen. Nenadi Usman and one other person filed an appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court.

“The argument was that courts should not be interfering in the internal affairs of political parties. That it is not the business of the court to say this is the chairman or this is not the chairman.

“The Supreme Court agreed with them and said that everybody should respect party supremacy;

that whatever the party has said is final, and that nobody should come to court to seek the declaration concerning the leadership of the political party.

“The convention held and elected the National Executive Committee led by Barr. Julius Abure, whose tenure is still holding, and that’s what the court said, that everybody should respect that,” he said.

The legal Adviser said that the judgment was indeed an indictment on the Usman-led caretaker committee.

While commending the judgment, Edun said that it meant that political parties are strong, adding: “with the verdict, the Supreme Court is supporting the country’s democracy.

“What it means is that political parties should sort out their affairs internally. They shouldn’t be running to the court to solve matters that they can solve on their own,” he said.

The legal adviser, therefore, called on all dissenting voices within Labour Party to come together to move the party forward and prepare it for the 2027 general elections. (NAN)