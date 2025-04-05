Rotary votes $30m to prevent malaria in Nigeria, three other African nations

PhotoRotary leaders at the training session in Abuja.



The Rotary International has budgetted $30million to prevent malaria, pneumonia and diarrhea in Nigeria and three other African countries. The others are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Zambia.



The project, which is aimed at checking Under-5 mortality, is tagged the Rotary Healthy Communities Challenge.

The Country Lead, Past District Governor Dele Balogun made the disclosures at a High-Level Advocacy Training for Rotary Leaders, coordinated by Sydani Group in Abuja.

Balogun said: “This programme is about strengthening systems for and increase access to the management of malaria, pneumonia and diarrhea.



“The focus is on vulnerable populations and improving the quality of sustainable community health systems.

“It is a three-year project with a budget of $30million designed for Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Zambia.”



He said there will be a strong, sustained Rotary advocacy for continuing project locations support.

Balogun said the training was a convergence of the top echelon of Rotary leadership in Nigeria, comprising current and future leaders, Rotary Regional and International officers.



Dr. Morenike Oni, facilitated hands-on exercises for equipping attendees with tools to create SMART solutions for public health challenges.