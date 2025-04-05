PalmPay Launches Wealth Wish Campaign to Boost Users’ Savings

As part of its commitment to providing more opportunities for financial growth, leading digital bank PalmPay is giving users the power to boost their savings with the launch of the PalmPay Wealth Wish Day campaign. The campaign runs from April 2 to April 20, 2025, and offers participants a chance to win exciting rewards, including daily cash prizes, premium gadgets, and the grand prize: a luxury getaway trip to East Africa.

Following the success of its previous empowerment initiatives, PalmPay is raising the bar again by offering users a fun and rewarding way to build healthy savings habits through its Wealth product. To participate, users simply need to log into the PalmPay app, visit the campaign page, select a wish theme, and save the required amount before 12:00 PM on April 20. Those who complete their savings goals will automatically qualify for the grand draw on April 21, which will be live-streamed across all PalmPay digital channels.

Save, Wish Big, and Win More.

PalmPay enables users to achieve more with its Wealth products. Users can choose from six unique wish themes, each designed to turn their savings into instant value and rewards. Participants can choose a wish theme that aligns with their goals, save the required amount, and unlock the rewards.

With the 30 Days of Free Data wish theme, users can save N3,000 Naira to qualify, while Tasty Chicken Republic Lunch requires a target savings of N5,000 to qualify for this wish theme. Users that save N10,000 will qualify for the 30 Days of Coke theme and a savings goal of N50,000 grants access to the Laptop theme. For users aiming higher, saving ₦100,000 qualifies them to unlock the theme for a Cool 1.5HP Air Conditioner, while the ultimate reward, a Luxury Getaway to East Africa, can be unlocked with a savings target of ₦1,000,000. The more wish themes a user participates in, the greater their chances of winning.

This campaign reinforces the brand’s promise to help Nigerians cultivate better saving habits and make financial services more rewarding. With over 35 million users and a robust suite of high-yield savings products, the company continues to lead as one of the most impactful financial institutions in the country.

Femi Hanson, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay, reiterated that: “PalmPay’s mission with its Wealth products is to make saving as simple, rewarding, and accessible for every Nigerian. With the Wish campaign, we are not just encouraging a savings culture, we are showing people that saving can come with real, tangible rewards. It’s our way of empowering users and helping them move closer to their goals”

PalmPay has continued to reward users with high-yield savings returns, offering up to 20% interest per annum. In 2024, PalmPay paid out over N11 million in interest to a loyal user, further validating the value of PalmPay’s suite of Wealth products.

This campaign is open to new and existing PalmPay users.