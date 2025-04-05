NNPC: Change of Baton as Ojulari Takes over from Kyari 

R-L: New Group CEO NNPC Ltd, Mr. Bayo Ojulari and his predecessor, Mr. Mele Kyari display handover notes during a brief handover ceremony held at the NNPC Towers, Abuja on Friday.

The new Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bayo Ojulari, has officially taken over the reins of the company from his predecessor, Mr. Mele Kyari.

Olufemi O. Soneye,Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd said this in a statement Friday.

In a brief handover ceremony held at the NNPC Towers on Friday, the GCEO commended Kyari for his contributions to the growth of NNPC Ltd and his sterling service to the nation.

He disclosed that the objective of his management was to consolidate on the successes of his predecessor and take the company to the next level.

He said though the targets set for his management were quite enormous, he would be relying on the co-operation of the Management and staff of the company, as well as the counsel of his predecessor to achieve set targets.

“I will be counting on your support. I will need it. I will be coming around to seek your counsel,” Ojulari told Kyari.

Earlier in his remarks, Kyari congratulated Ojulari and thanked the Management and staff of the company for their support while in office.

He pledged to do everything within his power to support the new Management to succeed, stressing that he was only a call away.