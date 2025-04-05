Wike inaugurates Board of Trustees for IBB Golf Club

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the newly constituted Board of Trustees for the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Golf Club.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the newly constituted Board of Trustees for the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Golf Club.

Wike said during the inauguration in Abuja on Friday, that the FCT Administration was committed to restoring order and efficiency of the prestigious club.

He charged the board, which is headed by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal, to take the club to greater heights.

The minister noted the lingering crisis affecting the operation of the Golf Course, adding that as the owner, the FCT Administration would watch while it deteriorated.

He stressed the need for the new board to conduct a transparent and credible Executive Committee election, amend the club’s constitution, and ensure its proper registration.

The minister expressed confidence in the new board and pledged the FCT Administration’s support in resolving existing issues and enhancing the club’s facilities.

“So, for us to have a Board of Trustees that could be led by the President of the Court of Appeal, you know that we are not joking at all.

“We will do everything we can to give the club the necessary support. Let it come back to what it used to be,” he directed.

Wike emphasised the need to restore the club’s international reputation and urged the board to demonstrate commitment to improving the club’s infrastructure and services.

According to him, the FCT Administration will be ready to assist anytime where feasible.

The minister also clarified the ownership status of the club, reiterating that it remains the property of the FCT Administration.

“You must know that we are still the owners of the Golf Course. It is not privatised,” he said.

Wike acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Gen. Ibrahim Haruna Rtd. assuring him of continued recognition as a patron of the club.

“Let me thank our dear leader who has been piloting the affairs of the Board of Trustees before the crisis came up.

“Leadership is not easy. I know what you have passed through. We want to thank you for all your efforts and to let you know that the government will not allow your services to go in vain,” he said.

In her remarks, Dongban-Mensem expressed the board’s gratitude to the FCT Minister for his prompt action in addressing the recent challenges faced by the club.

She acknowledged the contributions of past leadership of the club, particularly the immediate past Chairman of the Board for his dedication to the institution.

The legal luminary pledged the readiness of the new board to uphold the club’s integrity and work diligently.

Dongban-Mensem assured that the board would strive to restore harmony and unity among members.

“The importance attached to the club by the government is proper and we shall not disappoint or take for granted the confidence reposed in us.

“We shall try our best to ensure that all frayed nerves are calmed,” she said.

The board’s chairman emphasized the importance of fostering a collaborative environment, promoting intellectual engagement, and showcasing Nigeria to the world through the club’s activities.

She highlighted the economic potential of golf and noted the club’s natural beauty and environmental consciousness, including the protection of local wildlife.

The Appeal Court President pledged to promote these principles and enhance the club’s visibility.

She expressed confidence in Wike’s commitment to provide the needed support and pledged to manage the club’s resources effectively.

“I appeal to my colleagues on the board to cooperate so that we can work as a body to uphold the confidence that has been reposed in us.

“I also appeal to our outgoing chairman and other members of the board to stay with us and guide us. Let’s work together as a team,” she said. (NAN)