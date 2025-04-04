Tinubu celebrates Asiwaju of Ijebuland, Adegunwa at 80

President Bola Tinubu on Friday felicitated Oba Sulaiman Adegunwa, the Asiwaju of Ijebuland, on his 80th birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

“The President joins family, friends, and business associates of the renowned industrialist and philanthropist in celebrating the milestone,” Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

Tinubu said the birthday capped Adegunwa’s outstanding years of investment in people and institutions that had significantly impacted the economy.

“President Tinubu salutes Adegunwa, the former Chairman of Sterling Bank, for his broadmindedness in investing in key sectors that drive growth, employment, and livelihood.

“Adegunwa is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Essay Holdings Ltd., the parent company of Rite Foods Ltd. The latter operates a world-class production facility in Ososa, Ogun State,” said Tinubu.

He prayed for extended life and good health for the octogenarian. (NAN)