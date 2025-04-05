Nigeria Customs Service Issues First PAAR Under B’Odogwu Trade Management System

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announce the successful
By Chimezie Godfrey
This was revealed in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by the National Public Relations Officer,
Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada .
Maiwada noted that the B’Odogwu system, developed as an indigenous replacement for the
Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II), is designed to
modernise Customs operations, enhance efficiency in trade documentation, and
strengthen inter-agency collaboration, among others.
He said,”
“This achievement follows the recent strategic engagement between the
Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, and the Governor
of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, where both institutions
reaffirmed their commitment to seamless trade processes, enhanced revenue
collection, and improved financial integration.
Multi-Services Limited (PTML) Customs Area Command and beyond,
stakeholders, including other government agencies, were actively engaged to ensure
a smooth transition.”
Maiwada stressed that the issuance of the first PAAR under B’Odogwu marks the beginning of a
nationwide rollout aimed at streamlining customs procedures and enhancing trade
facilitation.
He assured of the commitment of the Service to ensuring that all necessary approvals and integrations with financial institutions, including Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs),
are completed to enable seamless foreign exchange transactions and trade-related
payments.
“The NCS, under the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir
Adewale Adeniyi MFR and his management team, appreciates the support of all
stakeholders and urges the trading community to embrace the B’Odogwu platform for a more efficient, transparent, and technology-driven Customs processes,” he stated.