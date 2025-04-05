Nigeria Customs Service Issues First PAAR Under B’Odogwu Trade Management System

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announce the successful

issuance of the first Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) under the B’Odogwu

(Unified Customs Management System).

By Chimezie Godfrey

This was revealed in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by the National Public Relations Officer,

Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada .

Maiwada noted that the B’Odogwu system, developed as an indigenous replacement for the

Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II), is designed to

modernise Customs operations, enhance efficiency in trade documentation, and

strengthen inter-agency collaboration, among others.

He said,”

“This achievement follows the recent strategic engagement between the

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, and the Governor

of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, where both institutions

reaffirmed their commitment to seamless trade processes, enhanced revenue

collection, and improved financial integration.

Maiwada stressed that the issuance of the first PAAR under B’Odogwu marks the beginning of a

nationwide rollout aimed at streamlining customs procedures and enhancing trade

facilitation.

He assured of the commitment of the Service to ensuring that all necessary approvals and integrations with financial institutions, including Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs),

are completed to enable seamless foreign exchange transactions and trade-related

payments.

“The NCS, under the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir

Adewale Adeniyi MFR and his management team, appreciates the support of all

stakeholders and urges the trading community to embrace the B’Odogwu platform for a more efficient, transparent, and technology-driven Customs processes,” he stated.