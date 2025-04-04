Gov Fintiri: Tinubu’s appointment of DSS DG yielding results, lauds arrest of kidnap kingpins

President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointment of Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi as Director General, Department of State Services (DSS) has helped reverse the tide of insecurity in the country, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has said.

The governor lauded the secret police for what he described as “series of successful security operations conducted within the state capital and its environs including the recent additional arrest of two members of a dreaded kidnap gang, Namomai Medan and Mikaila Yusufa.

A statement by Governor Fintiri’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, noted that the duo “were part of a three-man gang responsible for the kidnap of two Catholic clerics, Frs Matthew David Dutsemi and Abraham Sauman sometime in February 2025 at a convent in Numan, Adamawa State.”



DSS operatives had earlier arrested another suspected member of the kidnap syndicate, Taledo Jonathan Damiel.



According to the statement, Governor Fintiri lauded the professionalism of the DSS operatives, saying he was impressed by the fact that the kidnap victims were rescued without paying any ransom.



“And without relenting, these gallant operatives went further to apprehend the masterminds of the kidnappings,” remarked the governor, even as he thanked the DSS leadership in Abuja and in the state for what he described as their “bravery in carrying out a successful operation.”



He warned, “We will not spare anybody found wanting no matter who you are,” and assured that his administration would continue to prioritize the security of lives and property and make it difficult for criminals to operate.



“The Governor emphasized the importance of intelligence sharing and cooperation with other law enforcement agencies. He believes efforts by the DSS, Police, the Armed Forces and others will give investors and residents the confidence to live and invest in the state, as peace and security are key to socio-economic development,” the statement concluded.