Operation UDO KA: Military Gains Upper Hand Over IPOB/ESN in Ebonyi – Lt Col Bako

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commander of Sector 2 Operation UDO KA, Lt Col Audu Bako, has declared that the Nigerian military is winning the war against IPOB/ESN terrorists in Ebonyi State, thanks to overwhelming community support.

Addressing Defence correspondents from Abuja during a visit to the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Ebonyi, Lt Col Bako said the cooperation of host communities has been pivotal in neutralizing the activities of IPOB/ESN terrorists.

“Our operations, which span from June to December 2024, have led to the elimination of several IPOB/ESN terrorists and the destruction of their camps across identified flashpoints in the state,” Bako disclosed. “The communities are in support of the military in Ebonyi. They are more comfortable with the military than any other security agencies.”

The Sector Commander highlighted the extensive patrols and clearance operations conducted by his troops, resulting in significant setbacks for the terrorists. “We carried out clearance operations. We carried out covert operations, and during these, we destroyed 15 IPOB/ESN camps,” he stated.

In addition to offensive operations, the military responded to critical incidents, including an attempted attack on the residence of the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly. “Last week, we responded to a distress call where gunmen came to the Speaker’s house, and we were able to repel them,” Bako revealed.

While acknowledging the vital role of intelligence from locals, the commander admitted that fear of reprisal attacks by IPOB terrorists has hindered some community members from cooperating fully. “They are scared, but we have a few individuals working closely with us, providing necessary information. The synergy between the military and other security agencies is yielding results,” he noted.

Lt Col Bako further credited the military’s operations with reducing the effectiveness of IPOB’s sit-at-home orders. “The compliance with the order has drastically diminished. Only those who willingly decide to stay at home on Mondays now do so,” he explained.

The Sector Commander also commended Barr Sunday Nwankwo, the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Council, for his unwavering support.

Barr Nwankwo confirmed the strong relationship between the military and local authorities, praising the FOB for its role in maintaining peace and ensuring governance in the region. “The FOB has been very instrumental to the success of governance in Ikwo Local Government Area. The FOB has been a friendly base that has helped us so much,” Nwankwo said.

The successful military operations, supported by local stakeholders, have dealt a devastating blow to IPOB/ESN terrorists, restoring a sense of normalcy to Ebonyi State.