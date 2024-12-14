Sleep Deprivation: A Threat to Nigerian Men’s Health, By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

In my preceding article, I emphasized the imperative of regular medical checkups for our menfolk. The overwhelming response I received was both heartwarming and heartbreaking. While many shared emotional stories explaining their aversion to medical checkups, others recounted heartbreaking accounts of friends and loved ones who succumbed to sudden deaths, often attributable to undiagnosed health issues. Amidst these narratives, a critical theme emerged: the glaring neglect of sleep among Nigerian men.

A compelling narrative from those responses should highlight the urgency of my appeal. A gentleman, diligently managing hypertension for over twenty years through consistent medication and regular checkups, shared his distressing experience. Despite his exemplary commitment to health, he lamented his many friends’ reluctance to undergo health screenings, driven by fear of uncovering serious conditions. This anxiety-driven avoidance, ironically, precipitates the very existential threats they seek to evade.

His account took a somber turn. A friend, hesitant to confront potential health issues, tragically collapsed and died suddenly—a stark exemplar of how willful ignorance yields devastating consequences. This tragedy illustrates that evasion mostly offers fleeting solace, but in the end, the avoided ultimately catches up with the avoider!

A persistent problem plagues Nigerian men—the fear of medical checkups. This fear raises a critical question. Does awareness of one’s health status genuinely precipitate distress, or does it empower individuals with liberating knowledge? Ignorance, far from being bliss, merely camouflages reality. Clearly, confronting health issues head-on facilitates timely interventions, transformative lifestyle adjustments, and potentially life-saving treatments. While procrastination, fueled by fear, worsens problems, proactive health seeking fosters strength, enhances well-being, and improves survivability.

In a culture where we often reserve gifts for others, one wise professor has turned the tables. He marks his birthday with a thoughtful present to himself—a comprehensive health checkup. This inspired ritual not only safeguards his physical well-being but also shows a profound truth: our health is, indeed, a precious gift worthy of celebration.

While regular medical checkups are essential, there’s another vital component of overall health that’s often relegated to the periphery: quality sleep. But know this: during sleep, our bodies undergo an intricate process of repair, rejuvenation, and detoxification. It’s a critical period when our immune systems are bolstered, and our brains are flushed of toxins. So, why sacrifice sleep, a vital innate human need, for fleeting productivity and risk being rendered unproductive forever?

I’ve had the privilege of observing two remarkable individuals—my husband, now in his 60s, and my brother, nearing 40—who have maintained exemplary health for decades. Neither of them has been plagued by chronic illnesses, and their secret to robust health? Prioritizing sleep.

One of them often says, “Even when faced with a toothache, I sleep through the pain. If it persists, I address it immediately.” These men have thriving personal lives, balanced relationships, and a disciplined approach to rest—proof that sleep is foundational to good health.

If you wish to enjoy good health and a fulfilling life, start by embracing these habits:

Prayers and Meditation: Draw closer to your Creator. Prayer and meditation foster inner peace, which is key to restful sleep and overall well-being. Kindness and Empathy: Treat your family and those around you with compassion. A kind heart invites peace of mind, which in turn promotes good health. Contentment: Stop comparing yourself to others. Envy and jealousy are poison to your peace of mind. Instead, count your blessings and practice gratitude. Resolve Conflicts: Do not harbor malice or grudges. Settle disagreements promptly, particularly with your spouse or loved ones, and move on. Be Good to Your Parents: Their prayers and blessings are invaluable for your peace and happiness. If they’ve passed on, honor their memory through acts of kindness. Address Insomnia: If you struggle with sleep, consult a doctor. Lack of sleep is a gateway to numerous health problems, including hypertension and weakened immunity.

In a world beset by the hydra-headed monsters of stress and uncertainty, it is reassuring to know that the pursuit of a healthy, happy, and balanced life is still within our grasp. And it all begins with the simple yet profoundly impactful act of prioritizing sleep.

As the age-old aphorism reminds us, “your health is your wealth.” It is a truism that bears repeating, especially in this era where the cult of busyness and the fetishization of wakefulness have become the hallmarks of a misguided notion of productivity.

To those who blame their spouses for their health challenges, I will address this in my next piece, by God’s grace. For now, I hope these insights help ease your worries and guide you toward a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Mairo Muhammad Mudi writes from Suleja and she can be reached on mairommuhammad@gmail.com