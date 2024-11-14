Ondo election: FRSC deploys 1500 personnel, 25 patrol vehicles

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has approved the deployment of 1,500 personnel and 25 patrol vehicles for the Nov. 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

By Ibironke Ariyo

This is contained in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Thursday in Abuja.

The FRSC boss said that the move was part of the efforts to enforce restriction of movement and other electoral laws during the election.

He directed officers and men of the Corps to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure compliance on restriction of vehicular movement.

He added that the directive also mandated the personnel to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies and maintain orderliness in polling booths.

“Adequate mobilisation has also been made for personnel, operational tools including deployment of 25 patrol vehicles, 7 tow trucks, as well as 6 ambulances.

“This is to also strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the election,” he said.

Mohammed emphasised the need for the personnel to exhibit professionalism, while admonishing them to avoid any act that could lead to the abuse of the rights of the electorate. (NAN)