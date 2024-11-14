EFCC admits ex-Kogi governor’s alleged co-defendants to bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has admitted the co-defendants in alleged money laundering charge filed against the immediate-past Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to administrative bail.

By Edith Nwapi/Taiye Agbaje

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has admitted the co-defendants in alleged money laundering charge filed against the immediate-past Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to administrative bail.

EFCC’s counsel, Jamiu Agoro, informed Justice Maryann Anenih of an Abuja High Court on Thursday upon resumed hearing in the charge.

The former governor, alongside Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, are being prosecuted as 1st to 3rd defendants, respectively, in a fresh 16-count charge instituted against them by the anti-graft agency.

Agoro also sought for adjournment in the fresh case the EFCC instituted against the ex-governor, saying the 30-day window was still running for the summons earlier issued. running.

The EFCC, however, said, it admitted Bello ‘s alleged co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, to bail and prayed the court for extension of time for the Bello to appear.

At the resumed hearing before Justice Maryann Anenih , Counsel for EFCC, Jamiu Agoro, said the order of the court, given on Oct 3 had not elapsed.

“In that wise, we feel it will not be appropriate for us to take proceedings while that 30 days is still running.

” So we have discussed and agreed to come back on the Nov 27,” he told the court.

He also noted that the Nov 20 date earlier given was not convenient for the Prosecution counsel.

Counsel to the 2nd Defendant, Aliyu Saiki, SAN, confirmed that his client had been granted administrative bail by the Prosecution.

He said he had no objection to the application for adjournment.

The 3rd Defendant’s Counsel, ZE Abass, concurred also.

The prosecution Counsel also asked the court to grant an application to paste the notice of hearing on the last known address of the former governor.

After listening to all counsel, the judge granted the EFCC’s application for adjournment, including the hearing notice.

“I have considered the application for adjournment by the complainant and issuance of hearing notice and the submission by the 2nd and 3rd Defendants. The application is granted,” she said.

Justice Anenih thereby adjourned the case until Nov 27.(NAN)