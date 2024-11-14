Senate committee lauds FRSC’s unprecedented performance

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs has passed a unanimous vote of confidence in the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), commending its prudence, transparency, and exceptional performance.

By Ibironke Ariyo

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, gave the commendation on behalf of members at the end of an oversight function at the FRSC on Wednesday in Abuja.

The committee members also acknowledged the FRSC’s disciplined workforce, high level of civility, and professionalism in its operations.

The committee praised the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, for his eloquent presentation on the 2024 budget performance, describing it as “smart and transparent’.

“The Corps deserves a path at the back for a job well done.

They also endorsed improved budgetary allocation and better staff welfare, urging the FRSC Corps Marshal to continue enhancing performance and service delivery as a symbol of hope for the country.

Responding, the corps marshal appreciated the administrative and legislative prowess of the Committee and the love they have shown for the unity of the country.

Mohammed appreciated their support for road safety agenda in Nigeria, as well as the mission and vision of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

He pledged his commitment to enhancing the safety of lives and properties while assuring the Committee that all hands were already on deck to ensure that Nigerian roads were safe for all to use.(NAN