Ododo lauds Tinubu’s commitment to rural electrification

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving energy access as an economic catalyst for growth and development of the nation.

By Naomi Sharang

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving energy access as an economic catalyst for growth and development of the nation.

Ododo gave the commendation in Abuja on Tuesday, during a roundtable on “Rural Electrification and Strategy Implementation” organised by Rural Electrification Agency (REA) with the

Kogi State Government.He said that the president has shown a clear path to unlocking the economic greatness of the country’s human assets that were vulnerable and being endangered.

“I commend the efforts of our father, our leader, President Bola Tinubu, for his undoubted commitment to improve access to energy as an economic catalyst and enhancement of social life.”

Ododo said that the roundtable was a collective commitment to bridging the energy asset gap and unlocking the vast economic potential of rural communities.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Rural Electrification Agency and all stakeholders for their steadfast dedication to this vital course.

“Kogi is in a position to play a vital role in this very issue. Our central position and significant socio-economic potential make us not just a vision, but a strategic partner in the push for universal energy access.

“We are ready to provide flexible infrastructural support, expedite administrative processes and ensure community buy-in for every project that you may be interested in our state,” Ododo said.

According to him, Electrifying rural communities is not just about providing light; it is about igniting hope, fostering innovation and empowering our people to build a self-reliant future.

The governor appealed to REA and other partners to prioritise Kogi in their electrification programmes, stressing the importance of universal energy access in fostering innovation, creating jobs and driving economic growth.

“Together, we can achieve universal energy access and create a brighter, more prosperous Kogi,” he said.

The Managing Director of the REA, Abba Aliyu, announced that SOSAI Renewable Energy Service Company had secured a $300,000 grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to electrify 17 health centers in Kogi.

According to Aliyu, the project has the potentials to expand to an additional 40 primary health centres.

He urged the Kogi State Government to provide the necessary counterpart funding to ensure the successful execution of the initiative.

Aliyu said “Habiba Ali, the founder and CEO of SOSAI Renewable Energy Service Company, will oversee the implementation of the grant”.

On his part, Kogi State Commissioner for Energy, Mohammed Abdulmutalib, called on stakeholders to seize the opportunity to power the state’s future with reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

He emphasised the transformative impact of green energy initiatives, including mini-grids on the state’s largely agrarian communities.

“This is a chance to transform the lives of our people, vitalise the economy and set a benchmark for impactful development across the state and the country in general,” Abdulmutalib said.(NAN)