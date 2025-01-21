Tinubu govt committed to rural devt – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, said that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration was committed to the development

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, said that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration was committed to the development of rural communities in the territory.

Wike stated this while inaugurating the newly constructed 11-kilometre Yangoji – Sukuku – Ebo Road in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

He said that the communities in Kwali were the first to have newly constructed roads fitted with streetlights.

“That is to tell you that the government of Tinubu is committed to the development of our people.

“Therefore, all we urged you to do is just to be patient. If you are patient, at the end of the day, you will benefit from this administration.

‘Sometime last year, the Minister of State and I visited Kwali for a stakeholders’ meeting and in that meeting, you told us what your problems were.

“One of the requests you made that day was for us to construct this particular road.

“Thank God Almighty that we made that promise and today it is a promise made and a promise fulfilled,” Wike said.

The minister also said that the promise to build additional Police Stations in the area was being fulfilled, adding that the construction would be complete soon.

He equally promised to construct a bridge at River Ebbo to connect more communities in the area council, as requested by the council’s Chairman, Mr Danladi Chiya.

“Mr Chiya because you have led your people well; because you have supported this administration; and because your people are happy with you, let me tell you, that bridge will be done.

“Mr President said anything you want you should tell me and we will do it for you,” he added.

The minister thanked Gilmor Construction Ltd, for completing the road project in time and for renovating Sukuku Primary School.

Also, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said that though the 11km road may seem like a modest undertaking, “but its impact will be far-reaching.”

Mahmoud said that the road would enhance connectivity, reduce the challenges of insecurity, and open up opportunities for trade and commerce.

“It will also improve access to education and healthcare, thereby, empowering our rural population to lead healthier and more prosperous lives,” she said.

Earlier, Chiya thanked Wike for changing the landscape of rural communities in FCT.

He said that the road construction projects in the area council had connected several communities in the area and appealed for the construction of a bridge at River Ebbo to connect other communities.

According to him, the road network has significantly improved security in the area, saying, “We celebrated our Christmas without any hitch.

“We are saying thank you for what you have done to the Kwali Area Council.”

On his part, the Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, FCat Administration, Mr Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, said that the project was awarded in January 2024.

“This project stands as a significant milestone and reflects the Administration’s dedication to bringing the gaps of infrastructure, ensuring that no community is left behind in the quest for progress and sustainable development.

“This is part of the FCT Minister’s commitment to change the face of rural communities through quality leadership.

“The road will significantly improve the living conditions of the residents who are predominantly agrarian by facilitating smoother access to market and vital services.

“This is a game changer for the people of Kwali, in line with the global goal for inclusive development and sustainable growth,” he said. (NAN)