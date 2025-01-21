FG alerts public to Anthrax outbreak in Zamfara

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has alerted Nigerians to the outbreak of Anthrax, a zoonotic disease, in Zamfara.

Mr Ben Goong, Director, Information and Public Relations Department in the ministry, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the outbreak occurred in a farm in Zamfara.

Anthrax is an infection caused by bacterium Bacillus anthracis that can affect warm-blooded animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, horses and wildlife as well as humans with potential high morbidity and mortality.

The disease could be spread through contact with the bacterium’s spores which often appear in infectious animal products or by-products.

Its symptoms include fever, coughing, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, headaches, itching and bleeding from major openings.

Goong called on stakeholders as well as states bordering Zamfara to take immediate steps to prevent further spread of the disease.

He urged stakeholders to heighten vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate risks associated with the disease.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant, report any unusual illnesses in animals or humans and adhere to all preventive guidelines issued by relevant authorities.

“While Anthrax is preventable through coordinated efforts such as risk assessment, surveys and ring vaccination of susceptible animals in high-risk areas, prompt detection and response are critical to containing its spread.

“The ministry remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure a swift and effective response,” he said. (NAN)