Wike hale and hearty, dispels rumor of ill health 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says he is healthy, strong and performing his duties as the minister of FCT.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says he is healthy, strong and performing his duties as the minister of FCT.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Thursday, while reacting to the rumour going round that he collapsed on Friday and was flown to France for medical treatment.

The minister, who reacted to the rumour after he inspected some ongoing projects in Abuja, described the rumour as mere politics.

Wike said there was no time he collapsed, and there was no time anybody took him overseas for treatment.

“It is human beings that will collapse if there is any problem with their health.

“Unfortunately, I did not collapse and I did not show any sign that I have any health problems.

“As you have seen, I am even healthier than most of them who carried that rumour.

“I can assure you that I will write their condolence letters,” he said.

The minister said he was out inspecting road projects when the rumour was going round that he had collapsed.

He added that he was around when President Bola Tinubu broke iftar on his birthday.

“The next day, I led Abuja residents to pay Sallah homage to Mr President.

“This is politics but I have thick skin for such ill feelings. Those things don’t bother us.

“We are not distracted but focused on our jobs,” he said.

The Minister thanked Nigerians for being worried, adding however people should not wish their fellow human beings such a thing.

He noted that “we will die one day and nobody will remain in this world forever”.

Speaking about the inspected projects, Wike expressed optimism that the International Conference Centre would be ready for inauguration in May.

He also lauded the quality and pace of the road projects in Gishiri, including the once leading to Judges Quarters in Katampe District.

“I have said before that we are going to inaugurate several of these projects to celebrate the second anniversary of Mr President.

“So, I am very, very impressed with what I have seen. The projects are going on well,” he said. (NAN)