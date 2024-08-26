Oborevwori tasks traditional rulers on sustainable peace

Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has urged traditional rulers to ensure sustainable peace in their respective domains.

By Edeki Igafe

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has urged traditional rulers to ensure sustainable peace in their respective domains.

Sheriff gave the advice on Sunday, at a Thanksgiving service to mark the 3rd anniversary of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Mr Monday Onyeme, at the church service held at the Palace Church “Aghofen”.

He said that if there is peace in the state, it will attract more investors and by implications, improved development.

Sheriff congratulated the Olu of Warri on the occasion of his 3rd coronation anniversary

“It is also, a thing of joy that you are capping this anniversary celebration with thanksgiving to God.

“As a king, it is important to put absolute trust in God, just like Hezekiah who trusted in God so much and became a great king.

“We know that for those who love God, all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.

“So, it is good that today, you have come back to give thanks to God and we join you in saying, thank God, for His goodness upon the Itsekiri people, and our state,” he said.

The governor commended the royal father for reaching out to other kingdoms and attracting investors to the Warri kingdom.

He said that what the king was doing was in line with the MORE Agenda of his administration.

“As a government, we are working for the meaningful development of our state. Let us support government and its activities, because my administration means well for our state.

The governor urged the people to support traditional rulers because it is Biblical to do so.

In his remark, Atuwatse said the event was to thank the Almighty God for His faithfulness and goodness upon the kingdom and his (Olu’s) throne.

“This thanksgiving is the covenant we have with God for His faithfulness and goodness to us and the kingdom.

“God will continue to bless us and we shall continue to serve and honour Him,” he said.

Earlier in a sermon, Rev. Chris Akperi of the Foursquare Gospel Church, urged the people to be united and love the king, just as the king loved God.

Akperi urged the people to embrace goodness, show love to one another, and respect those in authority. (NAN)