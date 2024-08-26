FG empowers 200 poultry, 500 cassava farmers in Edo

By Joy Odigie

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security on Monday empowered 200 poultry farmers with day-old chicks and 500 cassava farmers with cassava cuttings in Edo.

Speaking at the event in Benin, Dr Samuel Owoicho, the Edo Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, said the initiative would enhance the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

Owoicho said: “We gather to celebrate a significant milestone in our collective efforts potentiated by President Bola Tinubu.

“This is courtesy of the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Services, in collaboration with SANCT International Nigeria Limited.”

He said the initiative aligned with the ministry’s mission to promote sustainable agricultural development, improve food security and better livelihood of smallholder farmers.

He also said the initiative would enhance farmers’ knowledge and skills in modern farming practices, improve productivity, increase income and economic empowerment.

“It will promote sustainable agricultural practices, strengthen the agricultural value chain, ensure food security and reduce poverty, and promote economic growth,” he stated.

He urged the farmers to actively participate in the training, adopt new technologies and practice knowledge gained.

“Share knowledge with fellow farmers, join farmer organisations and cooperatives, and take advantage of government support services and together, we can transform agriculture in the state,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Martha Mogudadu, a poultry farmer in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, lauded the gesture.

“I got 25 chicks, two 50kg bags of poultry feed, and multivitamins. They also promised to give us cash to support the raising of the birds.

“The prices of poultry feeds and chicks have gone up in the country, so this gesture is commendable and will go a long way to boost our small farming businesses,” she said.

Mr Autthur Aiya, a cassava farmer from Orhionmwon Local Government Area, said the initiative would encourage more people to embrace farming.

“Giving farmers free inputs and training will encourage more people to plant and raise livestock, even at a micro level.

“So, I thank the Federal Government for this move and urge the government to do more,” Aiya said. (NAN)