Scarcity: FRSC warns motorists against travelling with petrol in jerrycans

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has cautioned motorists against carrying petrol in jerrycans while in transit to prevent fire disaster.

Dr Samuel Ibitoye, the State Sector Commander, gave the warning on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Akure.

He noted that some motorists were in the habit of carrying petrol in jerrycans while travelling due to the scarcity of the product, warning that it was dangerous.

Ibiloye said that the command had on Sunday apprehended a fully-loaded commercial bus carrying three jerrycans containing 25 litres of petrol each.

He said that the vehicle took off from Lagos State enroute Jalingo in Taraba.

Ibiloye, who explained that the command ensured that the driver filled his vehicle tank with the fuel before allowing him to continue on the journey, said road safety laws do not allow the corps to impound such vehicle.

The sector commander applauded passengers of the vehicle for raising the alarm and contacting FRSC national headquarters where signal was sent to all state commands.

He advised passengers to get involved in road traffic management and crashes reduction.

The FRSC boss said that command would not relent on it’s mandate and commitment to continue educating motorists to shun whatever could cause crashes on the roads.

“As a passenger inside a vehicle, you are expected to get involved in road traffic management, and not getting involved in distracting the driver. You should get involved to add value to road safety.

“This passenger knew that if there was a slight spark inside the vehicle and it catches fire, all of them would get burnt to ashes.

“So, we want passengers to be involved and also to discourage drivers from carrying fuel in jerrycans inside their vehicles.

“It is better to wait a little time to queue for fuel than buying fuel inside jerrycan, and at the end of the day, if there is explosion in the vehicle, everyone will burn to ashes.

“We are appealing to all Nigerians, if you have fuel challenges, do not buy fuel inside jerrycan and put it inside your vehicle because we don’t want you to die in inferno or to affect other road users that are just passing by.

“So, it is advisable to drive safely and get to your destination safely because it is better to arrive late than to be late,” he said. (NAN)