Nwifuru lauds commissioner’s humanitarian services to communities 

By Uchenna Ugwu

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has commended the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku, for embarking on humanitarian services in Ugwulangwu Autonomous Community, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Nwifuru, accompanied by his wife, Mary-Maudline, made the commendation on Friday, while launching an empowerment programme organised by Iyioku’s support groups, called “Women Of Honour at Ohaozara”.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Onyemaechi Obila, encouraged the community to reciprocate the commissioner’s kind gesture by supporting his administration.

In a remark, the wife of the governor congratulated the Women of Honor and Praying Widow groups on their respective 10th and 15th anniversaries.

She commended Iyiogu, the founder of the foundation, for her efforts in empowering women.

She described the theme of the celebration, “Empower a Woman, Empower a Nation”, as apt, saying that it resonated the undeniable truth that women are the backbone of every society.

She also described women as an instrument for change, driving economic growth and fostering peace in communities, when they are empowered.

Iyiogu affirmed her determination to empower Ebonyi women through her pet project, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Foundation.

“We will continue to support initiatives that promote education, entrepreneurship, and leadership among women because we understand that when women prosper, the entire society thrives,” she said.

She further said that the empowerment was aimed at assisting the women from the autonomous communities and political wards in Ugwulangwu.

She said that the empowerment was driven by the urge to support women businesses, skills, families, and hand work as Women of Honour celebrated a decade of community building and women empowerment.

“I was driven by the State Government’s empowerment of all appointees, expectedly to step down the gesture to their various communities,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured the distribution of empowerment materials, financial support, food items to the two groups and other selected individuals. (NAN)