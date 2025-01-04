Ododo’s aide donates items, cash to elderly in Kogi

Mrs Ohunene Aliyu, Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, on Friday, distributed relief items and cash to the elderly in Ateba, Agassa community

By Stephen Adeleye

Mrs Ohunene Aliyu, Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, on Friday, distributed relief items and cash to the elderly in Ateba, Agassa community in Okene Local Government Area.

Aliyu, said the gesture was with the support of the wife of the governor, Hajiya Sefinat Ododo, to support the vulnerable and improve the lives of elderly citizens in the area.

She expressed gratitude to God for giving her the strength to carry out the initiative and expressed gratitude to Mrs Ododo for entrusting her with the opportunity to serve in this capacity.

“I thank Almighty Allah for this opportunity and Her Excellency, Wife of Kogi Governor, Hajiya Sefinat Usman Ododo, who has been a pillar to all of us in rendering assistance to the needy.

She gave assurances that similar gesture would be extended to other communities across the Kogi Central Senatorial district.

She admonished the citizens to sustain their support for the administration of Gov. Ahmed Ododo.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs Sherifat Bonire, and Halimat Joseph, thanked Aliyu for the gesture, saying it would significantly alleviate their suffering.

They commended Aliyu for her dedication to improving the well-being of the elderly. (NAN)